Mrs. Sarah Cavanaugh Heath, age 98, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Heath was born in Onslow County, NC on January 7, 1923, daughter of the late Henry Sylvester Cavanaugh and the late Rosa Greer Cavanaugh. She was a graduate of Richlands High School in the class of 1939. She enrolled in Eastern Carolina University, where she graduated in the class of 1943. She became as an elementary school teacher and taught for 6 years in North Carolina prior to coming to Pepperell Schools, where she taught the 4th grade at Pepperell Elementary School for 30 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Boyd William Heath, and by a daughter, Patricia Riddle. Survivors include 2 sons, Doug Heath (Toni), Lindale, and David Heath, Rome; 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Mark Purser will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Snipes officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 11am until time for the service. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:30am. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.