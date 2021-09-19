Richard G. (Rich) Head, age 80 of Lindale, passed away Saturday September 18, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Head was born March 14, 1941 in Polk County, son of the late Richard Calvin Head, and Beatrice Carter Head. He was retired from Richs Auto Jobber which he owned. Mr. Head was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1966 until 1969, a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Hensley Head. Survivors include his son, Russ (Shala) Head, granddaughter, Maggie Jo Head, brother, Tony (Carolyn) Lombard, a very special lady, Linda York, and her special son Stuart York. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Greg Burgner, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post Five Honor Guard conducting military rites. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The family request that you wear mask, and social distancing to be followed. Pallbearers include, Brian Carden, Wayne Gilreath, David Garrett, Glenn Burnette, and Adam Dyer. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.