Virginia Roberts Hatcher, 87 of Rome, Georgia, passed away August 21, 2020. She was born May 31, 1933 in Trion, Georgia, daughter of the late Curry Roberts and the late Jewel Bean Roberts. She was also preceded in death by husband, James Othello Hatcher, and daughter, Susan Diane Pare. Survivors include: daughter, Ellen Stephens, Carrollton; son Jim Hatcher, Massachusetts; brothers: Jim Roberts, Frank Roberts, and Mike Roberts; grandchildren: Brandi Sanders, John Hatcher, Jimmy Hatcher, Jr., and Amanda Gibbs' and five great grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
