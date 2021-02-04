Mr. Bradley Hall Hatch, age 63, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Mr. Hatch was born in Rome, GA on October 26, 1957, son of the late Bobby Hall Hatch and the late Carolyn Virginia Willingham Hatch. He worked for Local #72 as a pipefitter. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Williams Hatch, Rome; son, Jordan Hatch (Alana), Rome; stepmother, Barbara Hatch, Rome; brothers, John Hatch (Carol), Rome, Randy Hatch, Dalton, and Jim Hatch (Pam), Suwanee; two grandchildren, Blake Hatch and Ryder Hatch; nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.