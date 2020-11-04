Mr. Bobby Hall Hatch, age 94, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hatch was born in Rome, GA on July 7, 1926, the son of the late William Chester Hatch and the late Lillie Hall Hatch. Mr. Hatch was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Rex Lynn Sunday School Class, and the Joymakers at Fellowship. He served his country in the Merchant Marines. He retired from Georgia Kraft after working 33 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Virginia Hatch, by his twin brother, Bill Hatch, by his four brothers, his four sisters, and his daughter-in-law, Lynn Hatch. Mr. Hatch is survived by his wife, Barbara Hopkins Hatch; his sons, John Hatch (Carol) of Rome, GA, Randy Hatch of Dalton, GA, Jim Hatch (Pam) of Suwanee, GA and Brad Hatch (Debbie) of Lyerly, GA; his grandchildren, Ginny Hatch of Atlanta, GA, Katie Kim (Stan) of Gainesville, FL, Jennifer Fortenberry (Ben) of Belmont, NC, Molly Hatch (Martin) of Savannah, GA, Emma Hatch of Savannah, GA, and Jordan Hatch of Rome, GA; his stepchildren, Mark Hopkins (Julia) of Rome, GA, Glen Hopkins (Rose) of Marietta, GA and Karen Raines (Mark) of Brentwood, TN; his step grandchildren, Stephen Hopkins of Rome, GA, Mary Hopkins of Marietta, GA, Willis Hopkins of Marietta, GA, Michael Raines of Murfreesboro, TN, Matthew Raines of Houston, TX, and Katherine Raines of Brentwood, TN; his seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org in Mr. Hatch's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
