John Steven Harwell, age 70, passed away Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, after an extended illness. "Steve" Harwell was born September 6, 1950, in Floyd County. He was the son of the late Jack Dempsey Harwell, Sr. and the late Emma Conn Harwell. He graduated from West Rome High School in 1969, where he lettered in both football and baseball. He attended Jacksonville State University and the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. He played baseball while at UTC. He proudly served our country in the U. S. Marine Corps. His early work life included working at the family business, Conn's Supermarket and Bakery. He worked his way from bag boy to cashier to running and operating the business until it was sold. He later worked in several sales positions including NASCO, out of Nashville, TN, PEELERS out of Ventura, California, and lastly with A. C. Harwell & Associates of Cumming, Georgia. Survivors include his children: Charity Lowery (Rocky), John Steven Harwell, Jr. (Nicole), and Candace Smith (Grant). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Whitney Green, Lindsay, and Makinley Lowery, Isaac and Owen Harwell, and Presley, Emma Maybree, and Lincoln Smith, one great-granddaughter, Ashton Green. Brothers, Jack D. Harwell, Jr. of Rome, GA, Alan C. Harwell of Cumming, GA, and sister Judy Harwell of Panama City, FL, several cousins from Carrollton and Calhoun and several nieces and nephews also survive, and many great-nieces and nephews. Jack Harwell, Ill, "Jackie", nephew of Rome, GA provided support and assistance during the last months.