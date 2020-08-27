Burnese Lambert Harper, age 91 of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, August 28th, 2020, at her home in Rome, GA. Mrs. Harper was born on May 30th, 1929 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Homer and Ludie Lambert. She raised her children in Rome and Atlanta where she worked and retired from the Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta, GA. She and Mr. Harper moved back to Rome, GA where she was a member of First Baptist Church Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clyde Thomas Harper, Sr, her daughter Jo Thornton (Bill), son Daryl Harper. She was a loving mother to son, Tom Harper and daughter, Amy Burgess (Paul). She was the proud grandmother to Brittany Fenning (Gib), Elizabeth Forsberg (Ben), and Will Thornton, and great-grandmother to Ethan Bohannon. Burnese enjoyed volunteering at Redmond Hospital for 17 years. She tirelessly worked for improved benefits for the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. (NARFE). She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach. And her favorite lunch spot was The Magnolia Room in Rich's department store in Atlanta. She was a go-getter, never backing away from a challenge including graduating high school early and putting herself through West Georgia College to earn a degree before turning 20 years old. Funeral service for immediate family will be held Tuesday, September, 1st 2020, at 11:00AM, at Daniel's Funeral Home, Rome, GA. Following the funeral, a graveside service open to family and friends will be held at 1:00PM, at Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa, GA.
To plant a tree in memory of Burnese Harper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.