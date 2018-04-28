Mr. Harold James Queen, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Queen was born on December 22, 1944, in Douglasville, Georgia son of the late Walter Howard Queen and the late Lula Mae Henry Queen. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Tonya; two brothers, Lloyd Howard Queen, Atlanta, and Jack Queen, Covington; two sisters, Linda Franks, Rome, and Mattie Lindsey, Douglasville; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, April 29, 2018, from 5 until 7 p.m. Following the visitation, Mr. Queen will be cremated in accordance to his wishes.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.