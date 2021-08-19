Mrs. Ruth Mae Hardin, age 74, of Gaylesville, AL, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Hardin was born Floyd County, GA on March 9, 1947, daughter of the late George Terry Potts and the late Ludie Maybelle Taylor Potts. Prior to her retirement, she was a Nurse's Aide at Creswell Nursing Home for over 20 years and was a member of the Way of the Cross Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas McArthur Hardin, Sr., by a daughter, Debbie Diane Hardin, by a son, Christopher Eugene Hardin, by a sister, Judy Gray, and by 2 brothers, George "Junior" Potts and John Potts. Survivors include 2 daughters, Toni Layne and Amanda Gray; a son, Douglas McArthur Hardin, Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Kelsey Little, Kirkland Layne, Devin Hardin, Joshua Fisher, Harmony Gray, and Serenity Gray; 3 sisters, Lois Desgrosiellier, Alice Osborn, and Charlotte Wood; a brother, Alfred Potts; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Brad Hassebrock will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until time for the service. Pallbearers serving are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Kirklyn Layne, Jimbo Osborn, Randolph Potts, Royce Wood, Jr., Donald Wood, and John Wood. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.