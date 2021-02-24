Brenda Jean Hansen, (Willingham), age 72 died Sunday, February 21st at 1:08 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 14, 1948 in Rockmart, GA to Clarence P. Willingham and Bessie Mae Willingham (Chandler). She was a success in everything she did. She worked her way up from manufacturing signs in the factory for Gulf Industries in CA to manager of customer relations. Everyone that had the priviledge of meeting her loved her sweet southern charm and her heart of gold. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, James P. Willingham (Terry). She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George Hansen, her brother William O. Willingham, her sons, Jerry Hales (Lia), Paul Hales, stepsons Michael Hansen, Eric Hansen (Katrina) and her daughter Melanie Ouellette , her niece, J. Paige Willingham-Lents (Dustin); her 12 grandchildren, Brittney, Miranda, Noah, Garrett, Livi, Bergan, Lia, Chloe, Ryan, Tycen, Elysia and Jared, her 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-niece as well as many dear family and friends. Brenda loved the Lord, especially rejoycing through music and was blessed with a very fulfilling life. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6th 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Community Church, 5600 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village, CO, with a reception to follow at her home.
+1
+1