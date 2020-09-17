Mr. Stanley Lamar "Stan" Hansard, age 55, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Hansard was born in Rome, GA on October 13, 1964, son of Larry Thomas Hansard and Margaret Elizabeth Wheeler Hansard. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School in the class of 1982. He was a residential building contractor and attended the Church at Rome. He was a loving father that was known for his generosity, his passion for hunting, fishing and being a hunting guide. Survivors include a son, Dalton Hansard, Rome; his parents, Larry and Margaret Hansard, Rome; 2 brothers, Ben W. Hansard (Kimberly), Rome, and Brad T. Hansard, Rome; 6 nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2pm from the graveside at Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Clyde Hampton will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Saturday from 5 until 8pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:30pm on Sunday and include: Zack Adams, Ron Brand, Brady Poole, Thad Moore, Jason Buffington, and Jamz Manning. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
