Mr. Michael Gene Haney, age 40, of Cave Spring, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at a Newnan hospital. Mr. Haney was born in Rome, Georgia on September 20, 1979, son of Guy Anthony Haney, Sr. and Shirley Juanita Davenport Thrash. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was of the Baptist faith. Michael worked for several years for the Georgia Department of Transportation. Survivors include his father, Guy Haney, Sr.; his mother, Shirley Thrash; his life partner, Sherry Bradley, and her daughters, Dessa Smith (Mark), Jessica Burks (Adam), and Stacy Osborne (Labron) and their children; three sisters, Lashonda Radcliff (Charles), Sandra Haney and Toni McCormick; a brother, Guy Haney, Jr.; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow at Wax Cemetery. Mr. Haney will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 10:30am and include; Labron Osborne, Mark Smith, Brent Westbrooks, Jason Evans, Jonathan Ford, Jonathan Knowles, Alvin Hames and Chad Wilkie. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
