Mr. Dennis Jim Hand, age 65, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hand was born in Rome, GA on February 25, 1955, son of the late Luther Fleming Hand and the late Jewel Brooks Hand. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, David, James and Michael "Mickey" Hand. Mr. Hand worked in the textile industry for Mohawk Industries for over 25 years. He was a kind man with a heart of gold. Mr. Hand was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 2 brothers, his twin and best friend, Danny Joe Hand, Rome, and Stephen Hand (Belinda Green), Lindale; a sister, Leslie Kerns (Eddy), Rome; 2 sisters-in-law, Jane Hand, Rome, and Barbara Hand, Rome; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Hand will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Rome Memorial Park, South, with the Rev. Harold Ingram officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11am until 12:30pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble on Thursday by 12pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Brenton Williams, Jacob Deering, Nathan Deering, Andrew Eubanks and Kevin Williams. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
