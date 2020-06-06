Mr. Glendell Hancock, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hancock was born in Jackson County, AL on May 26, 1940, son of the late Melvin Hancock and the late Pauline Patterson Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Wenola Edwards, and a brother, Lionel Hancock. Mr. Hancock was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a Boilermaker with Boilermakers Local 454 and owned a trucking company, Glen's Hauling. He was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include 2 daughters, Regina Wilkerson, Panama City Beach, FL, and Lori Guinn, Rome; 2 sons, Scotty Hancock (Ronda), Rome, and Greg Hancock, Rome; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Catherine Grider and Judy Hancock, both of Scottsboro, AL; a brother, Billyglenn Hancock, Section, AL; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Hancock will be cremated. A private family memorial will take place with the Rev. Jackson Davis officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 2pm until 3:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Glendell Hancock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.