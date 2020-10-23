Mrs. Joan Hamrick, 79, of Villa Rica, died October 24, 2020 in Villa Rica, Georgia. Mrs. Hamrick was born in Haralson County, May 9, 1941, daughter of the late Rev. Olin and Doris (Barrow) King. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wayne, and brother, Marion W. King, of Chipley, FL. Mrs. Hamrick attended Waco High School and Buchanan High School where she played basketball and was valedictorian of her class. In her life, she served alongside her husband, Wayne, as his secretary, pianist/organist, and choir director throughout his 50+ years as a Georgia Baptist pastor. She had a love of music, sewing, baking, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Hamrick was a member of First Baptist Church in Villa Rica, GA. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Micah and Jody Hamrick of Villa Rica, GA; granddaughter and husband, Lindsey and Chris Rainey of Villa Rica, GA; great-grandchildren, Addie and Josiah Rainey of Villa Rica, GA; sister-in-law, Pat King of Chipley, FL; brother-in-law, Harold (Barbara) Hamrick of Bremen, GA; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, the family has regretfully elected to have a private graveside service at Union Hill Methodist Cemetery in Bremen. The Dr. Kevin Williams and the Rev. Chris Rainey will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Mark King, Kevin King, Gary Bowling, Rick Malone, Gerald Shumake, and members of the Sunshine Sunday School Class at Villa Rica First Baptist. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Building Fund at Villa Rica First Baptist Church, 1483 W. Highway 78, Villa Rica, GA 30180. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, has charge of the arrangements.