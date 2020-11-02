Mrs. Carolyn Jo Hampton, age 71 of Shannon, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 in a local hospital. Mrs. Hampton was born November 7, 1948, in Centre, Alabama a daughter of the late Ed Hampton, and Thelma Matthews Smith. She was retired from Galey-Lord after several years of service. Survivors include son, Chesley Jacobs, daughter Christie Perry, grandchildren, Harley Perry, Haven Mask, great grandchildren, Kalleigh Shuler, Gabriel Underwood, several cousins also survive. Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Forney, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include, Kyle Davis, Luke Davis, Greg Young, Larry Christie, Dennis Matthews, and Vin Morabito. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.