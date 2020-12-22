Mr. Brent Andrew Hammond, age 48, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Brent was born in Evansville, IN on August 10, 1972 and is survived by his parents, Richard and Gwendolyn Hammond; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Joshua Lamp of Atlanta, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Loren (Tankersley) Hammond; nephew and nieces, Spencer, Caroline, and Lillian Hammond, all of South Berwick, ME; aunts, uncles, and cousins across the Midwest. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mary Ann Hammond; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Lillian Forsell; niece, Ava Camille Hammond; aunt and uncle, Carl and Priscilla Ciulla; aunt, Brenda Hammond; great uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Thelma Forsell; great step aunt, Ruth Abel Hamlin Dean. From an early age, Brent was known to be a truly special person. He was diagnosed with autism at a young age and yet excelled at reading and writing. With his family, he moved across the eastern United States to Pittsburgh, PA, Simpsonville, SC, Franklin, KY, and Russellville, KY before settling in Rome in 1987. During his time in Rome, he attended East Rome High School and Rome High School where he received his certificate of completion in 1993. Brent participated in Special Olympics of Georgia annually and enjoyed his summers at Camp Good Times. In the Fall of 1993, he became a client at the Floyd Training and Service Center where he "worked" for 27 years. In his free time, Brent enjoyed listening to music (classic rock), watching movies, taking car rides of any length, reading his encyclopedias and dictionary, and being with his family and family friends. A family favorite was for Brent to recite the Night Before Christmas and the 12 Days of Christmas from memory. Brentie loved to quiz anyone around him with his deep thoughts, such as, "What is infinity?" or "Who is Jesus?". In his youth, Brent was baptized through the Lutheran Church. He had a unique way of expressing his emotions and communicating with his monotone voice and block handwriting. Brent taught patience and understanding of persons with special needs to all who crossed his path. To know him was to love him. No formal service or memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd Training and Service Center at 1201 Maple Avenue, Rome, GA 30161 or via Paypal under the account, Floyd Training and Service Center Inc. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
