Mrs. Clara "Corine" Hamilton, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday evening, April 29, 2021, in a local hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Hamilton will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Graves officiating. Mrs. Hamilton's family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour. For complete obituary information please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com.
