Annie Lee Hamilton, (affectionately called "Dee" by her family), age 91 of Marietta, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Killinger officiating. Mrs. Hamilton was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and traveling. She also loved being with her grandkids. Mrs. Hamilton is preceded in death by her husband Billie Hugh Hamilton; parents Robert Jackson Riggins and Nora Lee Stroupe Riggins; brother Joel Riggins; sisters Lena Dew, Morrine Caldwell, Corrine Hollingsworth, and Pearl Acree. She is survived by daughters Debra Hamilton Barfield and husband Wayne of Cartersville, Anita Hamilton Leist of Acworth; son Jimmy Aaron Hamilton of Marietta; sisters Louise McEntire of Rome, and Malinda Palford of Kennesaw; granddaughters Shannon Barfield and Brandy Barfield-Killinger of Cartersville, Georgia Wilson and husband Corey of Mableton, and Nanette Adams of Acworth; grandson Mickey Leist and wife Lisa of Canton; 9 great grandchildren- Nick, Brianna, Liam, Emily, Anna, Melanie, Daniel, Koi, and Tristan. The family will greet friends at Carmichael Funeral Home-1130 Whitlock Ave. NW in Marietta from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, January 28th.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Thursday, January 28, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Jan 29
Graveside
Friday, January 29, 2021
11:00AM
Kennesaw Memorial Park
1306 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
