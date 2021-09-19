Terry Alan Hall, 69, of Taylorsville, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born in Forrest City, Arkansas, on September 10, 1952, son of the late Vernon C. Hall and the late Latane Hall. Terry is survived by his wife, Joyce Hall and two sons, Stephen Hall (Melissa) and Scott Hall (Lisa), one brother Phil Hall, three grandchildren, Katie Hall, Layton Hall and Arai Robinson and several nieces and nephews. Terry graduated from Central High School in 1970 in Little Rock, Arkansas and Capital City Business College in Little Rock, Arkansas with a drafting design degree. He worked in the Petroleum Environmental Industry most of his career and retired from Engineer Design Technology in 2016. Terry was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a spiritual man and would confess his faith by expressing the last few months that he knew by the grace of God and his lifelong beliefs he would be reunited with his family that were already in heaven. He was an avid sportsman, fisherman and hunter all his life and he played baseball for over 27 years. He was extraordinary cook and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and sharing recipes. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00 pm and Funeral Services at 2:00 pm at Daniel's Funeral Home, 901 East 2nd Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30161. Larry Davison will officiate the service and the Eulogy will be given by Gary Raymer.
+1