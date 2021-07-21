Ronald Alan "Ron" Hall, age 54, of Rome, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with the love of his life by his side. The son of the late Lester Hall and the late Annette Hall, Ron was born in San Rafael, California, on January 10, 1967. He was a 1985 graduate of West Rome High School. After high school, he attended both Floyd Junior College and the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SPCEET) at Kennesaw State University. Ron was also a proud US Navy Veteran, serving during Operation Desert Storm. Before his journey with pancreatic cancer, Ron was a commercial property inspector with Strategic Assets and was also the owner/operator of BioTec Lawns. Ron leaves behind his wife, Julie, and a family who loved him and helped him through this journey: Brennon Conley; Sarah and Taylor Herndon; Anna Lively, Logan Owens and their son Bradley Grant; Jackson Lively and his fiancée Kelsey Binnion; Mark and Tina Hall; Scott and Wendi Herndon; Steve and Tammy Herndon and more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends than you could ever imagine. His family will have a private Celebration of Life for Ron at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in Ron's memory to Floyd Felines and Friends at P.O. Box 2364, Rome, GA 30164 or online at floydfelines.org/donate. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald Alan "Ron" Hall.