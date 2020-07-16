Mrs. Jo Ann Elizabeth Hall, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Hall was born in Trion, Georgia on October 7, 1934, daughter of the late James Joseph Becker and the late Mamie Louise Floyd Becker. She was also preceded in death on August 12, 2013, by her husband, Ramon Paris Hall, to whom she was married on December 19, 1959, by a daughter, Vicki Elaine Dalrymple, and by a brother, James Joseph Becker. Mrs. Hall attended West Rome Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for Holiday Inn Skytop. Mrs. Hall loved square dancing, QVC and her dog, Little Bit. Survivors include a son, Gregory Ray Hall, Sr. (Bobbe), Rome; grandchildren, Gregory Ray Hall, Jr., Cheyenne Nicole Hall, Gregory Shawn Dalrymple, and David Curt Dalrymple; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Hulsey officiating. Social distancing measures will be observed. Interment will follow in Trion Cemetery. Mrs. Hall will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be observed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Gregory Hall, Jr., Johnny Warren, Kevin Morris, Ricky Minshew, Randy Freeman, and Jeff Blansitt. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jo Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.