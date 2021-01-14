Jerry Ronald Hall, 80, of Longwood, FL passed away peacefully the afternoon of 1-10-2021. He was born 7/8/1940 in Winters, TX to Sanders and Essie Hall and grew up in Rome, GA. Ron, as he preferred to be called, served in the US Marine Corp Reserves for a span of 18 years and worked in the freight transportation industry for over 30 years. Later in life he was proud to become an Ordained Minister. Ronnie, as many close friends and family called him, was a consummate jokester... always looking to make others smile and laugh. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and soul and was ready to be with his Heavenly Father. Ron stated years ago that... "When Jesus calls me home to be with Him, the only item about my life that is important to be said or printed about me is: Ronnie Hall was a follower of Christ." Ron is preceded in death by his wife Lenora M. Duck, and his son John Barry Hall. He is survived by sons Ron McClintock, Mark McClintock (and his wife Denise), and daughter Alison Cody (and her husband Dale), along with 4 grandchildren Michelle McClintock, Robert McClintock, Ryan Cody, Brandon Cody, and 1 great-grandchild Dax McClintock. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 17th at 2pm. It will be located at Neighborhood Alliance Church at 301 Markham Woods Rd. in Longwood.