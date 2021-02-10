Dr. Louis Hajosy passed away on February 8th 2021 with his beloved wife of 27 years by his side, including step-son Creighton Ganowski and very special friend Bobby Jones. Dr. Hajosy is survived by his wife Kathy, three children, Louis, Alison, and Cristina. Two loving brothers Drs. Ralph and Roger Hajosy, grandson Bailey Ganowski, as well as special granddaughter Samantha Jones, nieces and nephews. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church 911 N. Broad St. Rome, Ga 30161.
+1