We're sad to announce the passing of Dr. Elaine Hajosy on February 17, 2021 after a long illness. Dr. Hajosy is survived by her adoring family including three children, Louis Stephen Hajosy, III of Athens, GA, Alison Grace Hajosy Land of Chester,VA and Cristina Elizabeth Hajosy of Canton, MA, a sister, Rebecca Langdon of Rutland, VT, 3 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grand children. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Her ashes will join her deceased daughter, Nicole Elaine Hajosy Dellis (1965 - 2013) in St. Peter's Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 5th Avenue Nursing Home, 505 North 5th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, 420 E. 2nd Ave Suite 105, Rome, GA 30161. Born on January 21, 1936 in Milledgeville, Georgia to Inez and Talmadge Langdon, she spent most of her childhood on farms throughout central Georgia. At thirteen, she was playing piano and organ for her church and at statewide revivals. By high school, teaching piano lessons helped with savings for future college expenses. Her love of music and the arts continued throughout her life and was shared with her children. Elaine graduated from Georgia State College for Women and the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA. Her career as an anesthesiologist spanned 4 decades, along with raising 4 kids and balancing the rigors of being a woman doctor in a medical profession dominated by men. She had amazing creativity and style. From thematic birthdays and elegant dinner parties to extravagant Easter baskets... and even her gift-wrapping flair...she made it all special. She was an epicurean of staggering proportions and enjoyed libations, gourmet cooking, and the "table" as a way to connect and build family. Rest in peace, Mom
