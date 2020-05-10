Benny Wayne Grubb died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in a Gainesville, GA hospital after an extended illness. His family will have a private graveside service at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Wayne was born and raised in Rome, GA. After graduating from high school, he worked his entire career at Builders Hardware and Supply in Rome. Wayne loved his family and everything outdoors from working in his garden to hunting and fishing with friends and family. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Alice McCall Grubb; his mother, Myrtle White Grubb; and his father, Harry Milton Grubb. Wayne is survived by his two sons, Tim (Gigi) Grubb and Gary Grubb; three grandchildren, Matthew, Conner, and Adam; his sister, Glenda (Nick) Grubb Fincher; and his beloved companion, Caesar. In Wayne's honor, his family requests that you commemorate him through an act of service to others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his name (act.alz.org/donate). The family also wishes to thank everyone at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville; Hospice of NGMC; and The Waterford at Oakwood. Daniels Funeral Home, 901 E. 2nd Avenue, Rome, GA 30161 is in charge of arrangements
