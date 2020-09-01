Mrs. Jeanette Ely Groves, age 87, of Rome, GA, went home to be with the Lord to live her eternal life on September 1, 2020, surrounded and comforted by her family. Jeanette was born on January 24, 1933 in Rome, GA. She attended Harmony School in Floyd County. On March 12, 1949, Jeanette married the late Luther Ely. She became a mother and they raised two sons together. Jeanette worked hard at home and on the job, along with her husband, to make a nice life for their children. Many memories were made as the boys grew. Over the years, she worked at the Lindale Mill, McCall Hospital, Valley View Nursing Home, and eventually retiring from Winthrop. Jeanette and Luther's grandchildren have many memories of the time they spent with their "Maw Maw" and Paw Paw". After the death of her husband Luther in 1989, Jeanette later married John M. "Greasy" Groves in 1996. They enjoyed their retirement together, each having their own hobbies. Friday evenings were always spent together for dinner at The Homestead. John passed away in 2015. Jeanette had many friends who she loved to meet for shopping and lunch dates at all of her favorite places. She was a devoted member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Lindale where she sang in the choir for many years. In addition to her late husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, W. C. and Lizzie Noles, by her sister, Leon Spinks, and by her granddaughter, Shana Ely Pardue. Jeanette will be missed dearly and is survived by her two sons, Sammy Ely (Nell), Taylorsville, and Lanny Ely (Glenda), Rome, and her step-son, Tim Groves (Angela), Rome. Also surviving are her grandchildren that she loved very much, Stacy Ely (Mark Garriga), Ocean Springs, MS, Shelley Ely, Taylorsville, Sheryl Ely Black (Taylor), Woodstock, Erin Ely Ellison (Marty), Ronnie Wade (Paige), and Lee Wade (Crystal), all of Rome, Whitman Groves, Lemoore, CA, and Alex Groves, Concord, NC. Great grandchildren surviving are Luke and Bo Davis, Mary-Anna Formby, Lizzy and Sam Pardue, Katelyn and Carly Black, Ethan and Embry Ellison, Hannah Wade Allen (Tucker), Brice and Grant Wade, Lauren and Will York, Holden and Mary-Kate Wade, and Landen and Aiden Bursee. She is also survived by a great-great grandchild, Beckett Allen, and a niece, Donna Johnson (John), Los Osos, CA. Lanny and Glenda Ely will receive family and friends who wish to come by their home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, between the hours of 5 and 7pm. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 5pm in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Barry Snapp will officiate. Mrs. Groves' great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Groves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.