Jimmy Lee Grissom, age 55, of Silver Creek, passed away Monday July 12, 2021 in a local hospital. Jimmy was July 16, 1965, in Floyd County a son of the late Avon Earl Grissom,and Gertrude Hutchins Grissom. He loved playing guitar, singing, and enjoyed his children, and grandchildren. Jimmy was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Michael Grissom. Survivors include sons, Trey (Samantha) Grissom, C. J. Ray, brothers, Leon (Jackie) Grissom, Tommy (Gay) Grissom, Jackie E. (Kim) Grissom, Danny Grissom, sister, JoAnne Powell, grandchildren, Carrielyn Grissom, Jazzlyn Grissom, Anna-Marie Ray, special niece, Amanda Williams, special friend, Joe Shumate, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday July 16, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. Eulogy by Amanda Williams. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA.30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Friday, Ritch Williams, Waylon Grissom, Scotty Powell, Ethan Martin, Michael Powell, and Eddie Overby. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.