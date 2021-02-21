Mrs. Marguerite Louise "Mugs" Grindstaff, age 94, of Cave Spring, GA, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Grindstaff was born in Rock Run, AL on December 11, 1926, daughter of the late Howard White and Katie Arrington Harrison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Grindstaff, by a son, Robert Terry Grindstaff, by a sister, Annie Belle Couch, by a brother, Comer White, and by a special aunt, Jewel Tuck. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Grindstaff was employed with Fox Manufacturing Co. here in Rome for many years. She was a member of Liberty View Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Grindstaff (Imogene), Cave Spring; 2 granddaughters, Lisa Jarrett (Greg), Spring Garden, AL, and Julie Petty (Wade), Cave Spring; 5 great grandchildren, Chloe Jennings, Denver Jarrett, Maggie Jarrett, Kenneth Petty, and Elijah Petty; a great-great grandson, Sawyer Jennings; her special friend and caregiver, Kelli Smith; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Lamar Beason and the Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery in Cave Spring. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Greg Jarrett, Wade Petty, Denver Jarrett, Kenneth Petty, Eli Petty, Jackie Jacobs, Don Jacobs, Davis Wise, and Brian Wise. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty View Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Jackie Jacobs, 207 Ken Street, Adairsville, GA 30103. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1