Gone from us is one of the greatest husbands, fathers, football players, international restaurateurs, and tellers of dad jokes and wisdom-filled anecdotes that has ever lived. "The Great Grindrod," also known as Harry Hubertus Grindrod died unexpectedly in his Cave Spring home on January 17, 2021, at the age of 70. Harry was born in Killeen, Texas, on May 16, 1950, to the parents of german-born Sylvia Erna Von Berhardi Grindrod and CW04 Harry Charles Grindrod; both of Kerrville, Texas; while his father was stationed at Ft. Hood. An Army Brat, Harry grew up in Olathe, Kansas, where he gained his Eagle Scout, and in Frankfurt, Germany, where he attended and graduated from Frankfurt American High School in 1968. While in high school, Harry was most well known to others for his sportsmanship, as he dominated the Basketball courts and fields of Football, Baseball, Soccer and Track, earning recognition as an "All-Europe End" while captain of the football team and "All Conference Basketball - Center" during his senior year. His legend continues as he was inducted into the FAHS' Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Upon graduating high school, Harry played football for Kansas State University and then Missouri Southern State University before joining the United States Air Force in 1971, where he also played football and worked as a military police officer. He would serve 7 1/2 years for his Country while in Vietnam, Korea, and Germany, places where he would gather material for many of his famous stories of such experiences as patrolling the streets in Osan or pursuing the Baader-Meinhof gang in Deutschland. Upon leaving the service, Harry received an undergraduate degree in Occupational Education from Southern Illinois University and dual master's degrees in Business Management and Personnel Management from Central Michigan University. During his career, Harry became a true pioneer of the international food industry, from which he retired in 2011. He enjoyed his many adventures in restauranteering as he helped to establish the first overseas presence for many fast food and restaurant chains including Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, TGIFridays, Manchu Wok, and Hooters. Harry's work in the food industry took his family all over the world including Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic before settling down in the Northwest Georgia area. In addition to the Food Industry, Harry taught classes at Trident Technical College in Charleston, SC; at the University of Maryland's Munich campus and at the University of Warsaw in the area of Business. Dubbed "the gentle giant," Harry was a larger than life character in more ways than one. His wildly optimistic and charismatic personality completely dwarfed his 6'8" stature, and everyone knew him as being one of the kindest, most loyal, and happiest people they had ever met. Harry was the greatest of storytellers. Fluent in both German and English, Harry loved to share any humorous tales from accounts in his life, sometimes in both languages! He loved to fish and play video games, and in his younger years, he spent nearly every weekend with his daughters either fishing for Peacock Bass or playing Super Mario Brothers 3 on the Nintendo. Most surprisingly, Harry was also a skilled counter-cross stitcher, completing many delicate patterns that are now displayed around his home. Harry was loved by so many, but none more than by his wife, Linda Gale Grindrod, née Whisman. Harry met Gale in high school when Harry became best friends with her brother, and the two married January 19, 1974, and shared 47 wonderful years together. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Carolyn and Ray Whisman, whom he loved like parents. Harry is survived by his wife, Linda Gale Grindrod, of Cave Spring; daughter Carolyn Rae McFry and her husband, Dr. Ben, of Lindale; Sarah Annaliese Cargle and husband, Brad, of Armuchee; son Scotty Rae Hettinger and wife, Barbara, of Carthage, MO, and sister Sylvia "Sam" Grindrod Williams Mitchell and husband, Bob, of Kerrville, TX. Three grandchildren: Emma McFry, Annaliese Cargle and Anna Hettinger and many nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services for Harry H. Grindrod are to be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on January 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Family and Friends are welcome to attend. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Harry's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
+2
+2