Mr. Larry Neil Griffin, Jr., age 68, of Rome, Ga, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, in a local hospital. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Larry was born July 2, 1952, son of June Griffin and the late Larry Neil Griffin, Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of East Rome High School and had worked for Georgia Power for over 40 years. Larry was a faithful member of Rome Baptist Temple who loved his family, and serving the lord, and was a devout Christian. He enjoyed camping, fishing and canoeing. In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Griffin on June 10, 2010, whom he married December 15, 1973, brothers, Harlan Griffin and Van Freeman, sister, Joy Bryant and step-daughter Debbie Brand. Larry is survived by his wife, Carol Foster Griffin, whom he married February 24, 2011; sons, Kenneth Griffin (Rhonda) and David Prater (Melissa); daughters, Patsy Hixson (Eric) and Jessica Roberts (Mike); sisters, Kimberly Griffin Smith (Gary) and Neila Griffin Gray (Mark); grandchildren, Amy Jacks, Michael Freeman, Shane Ledbetter, Julie Newberry, Kendra Robinson, Jesse Griffin, Morrigan Griffin, Jackson Pulliam, Bryleigh Pulliam, Katilyn Collins, Ashley Collins, and Seth Hixson. A host of great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Larry will be held on Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Rome Baptist Temple with Rev. Keith Shumaker and Rev. Mack Locklear officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required. Larry's family will receive friends Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, at Salmon Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to meet at Rome Baptist Temple on Thursday by 1:30 p.m. and include Walter Tharp, Bob Himes, Scotty Morgan, Phil Tilley, Shane Ledbetter and Lenny West. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Seth Hinson and Jesse Griffin. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry Neil Griffin, Jr.
Service information
Jan 20
Visitation
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 21, 2021
2:00PM
Rome Baptist Temple
3003 New Calhoun Highway
Rome, GA 30161
