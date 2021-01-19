Mrs. Wanda Berneice Rigsby Grider, age 94 of Summerville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Mrs. Grider was born in Beaumont, Kentucky on October 15, 1926, daughter of the late William Lonzo Rigsby and Flossie May Ferguson Rigsby. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grider was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Grider, and 14 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Grider is survived by a brother, Gordon Glea Rigsby of Piper City, Illinois; a daughter, Teresa Paulette Grider Pewitt (Richard), a son, Steven T. Grider (Sarah); grandchildren, Kristin Elizabeth Pewitt, Brandilyn Dawn Pewitt Hayes (Robert), Jeremy (Jay) Dalton Pewitt (Melissa), Charles Adam Grider (Rebekah), Stephanie Larke Grider Elgin (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Kendall Jai Pewitt, William Chandler Pewitt, Samantha Larke Elgin, Holcomb Clark Hayes, Hadley Elizabeth Hayes, MacKenzie Rose Ciezkowski, Madison Jade Ciezkowski, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Grider lived in many places during her life, as a minister's wife, finally settling in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. While living in Mt. Juliet, she and her husband operated a small business and raised Tennessee Walking horses. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Silver Sneakers, participating in church activities, and traveling. Despite her fear of water, she specifically enjoyed going on cruises. In her later years, Mrs. Grider resided at Riverwood Senior Living in Rome, Georgia where she enjoyed participating in activities with other residents and knitting for others. She was very fond of the staff at Riverwood. Funeral Services for Mrs. Grider will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at 2:00p.m. (central time) in the Tulip Grove Chapel of the Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens with Minister Paul Norwood of Walter Hill Church of Christ, Murfreesboro, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m. (central) until the hour of service. The service will be livestreamed via the Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HermitageFuneralHomeandMemorialGardens.