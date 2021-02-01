Mr. James Henry Gribble, Jr., 87, a lifelong resident of Rome, GA, and an avid golfer, traveler, tinkerer, and friend to all, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Gribble was born on July 13, 1933, in Rome and was the son of the late James "Henry" Gribble, Sr. and the late Ruth Stephens Gribble. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel Henderson Gribble; his son, James "Jimmy" Maurice Gribble; his step-daughter, Hillary Paris Thomas; and his brother, Dan Stephens. In his younger years, James Gribble loved athletics, having played football and ran track at Rome High School and later taking up boxing. He served as a football coach for his son's ball teams. He became an active golfer and was proud to have the first hole-in-one at Stonebridge Golf Course. He also loved watching sports, closely following both the Atlanta Braves and Rome Braves as well as professional golf tournaments. A master repairman and jack-of-all-trades, he enjoyed repairing and renovating cars, tractors, bulldozers, and almost anything with a motor. There was nothing he couldn't fix. Throughout his life, James Gribble never knew a stranger in Rome or anywhere else in Georgia, the United States, or the world. Even when he and his wife, Sue, became extensive travelers, having cruised the Pacific and visited more than a dozen countries, including Russia, Italy, Turkey, and New Zealand, he easily made friends with people of many different cultures and backgrounds. After retiring from the testing department of General Electric, he focused his time on family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Gracie. He loved beautiful nature scenery, whether he was visiting the mountains, the beach, or his farm, where his family often gathered for holidays, birthdays, and other events. Survivors include his wife, Sue Gribble; his brother, Donald Gribble; his sister, Lynda Lumpkin; daughters, Janice Hopkins (Jimmy) and Melissa Taylor (Phillip); son, Ronnie Gribble; daughter-in-law, Nancy Gribble; step-son, Russell Paris (Kevin); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Brett Hopkins (Erika), Aaron Carver, Maggi Smith (Matt), Jackson Gribble, Anna Kate Cagle, and Bethany Cagle. Also, he is survived by many special friends, including Junior and Betty Proctor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested during the services. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in James' memory to Summit Quest, 80 Redmond Road, Rome, GA 30165 and to Gideons International. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
