Mr. Ricky David Gresham, age 58, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Gresham was born in Rome, GA on January 1, 1963, son of Charles J. Gresham, Jr. and the late Louise Statham Gresham. He was a graduate of Model High School in Rome. Mr. Gresham was a self-employed carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his son, Justin Gresham (Kristen), Cartersville; his father, Charles J. Gresham, Jr., Rome; 2 sisters, Shelia Overby (Bill), Silver Creek, and Tammy Kay (David), Rome; 2 brothers, James Gresham (Kathy), Rome, and Leslie Gresham (Patty), Armuchee; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1pm at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Terry Addis will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 11am until 12:30pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
