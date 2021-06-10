Margaret Irene Wiseman Park Gresham, age 90, of Rome passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at a local healthcare facility. Irene was born on November 19, 1930 in Rome GA., to the late George Dewey Wiseman and Lydia Adams Wiseman. Mrs. Gresham was a beloved school secretary at Johnson Elementary for over 30 years. Irene was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church, and most recently Mizpah United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband to whom she married on April 15, 1948: Bill Park, her second husband to whom she married on June 12, 1983: Gary M. Gresham, brother: Namon Wiseman. Survivors include her daughters: Carol Park Pearson and husband Johnny, of Kingston, Rhonda Gail Reed, of Silver Creek; step sons: Jeff (Margaret) Gresham, and Gerald (Mary Lisa) Gresham; grandchildren: Hannah Dillard Nofal and husband Justin, Tommy Gresham, Adam Gresham and Emily Gross, Ras and Candice Fincher; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside and interment services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday June 13, 2021 at East View Cemetery, with Rev. Les Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Sunday June 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
+1