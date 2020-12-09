Mr. Charles Kindel "Ken" Wayne Gresham, age 48, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Gresham was born in Floyd County, GA on January 11, 1972, son of Ms. Carolyn Sutherland Gresham and the late Kindel "Glen" Gresham. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School. Mr. Gresham was a faithful employee of UPS for over 23 years. He was the district director of the Georgia Dizzy Dean baseball league and was a member of Local 728 Teamsters Union. Mr. Gresham was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his loving wife, Kim Wright Gresham, Silver Creek; 6 children, Kelcey Wright, Destiny Gresham, Andrew Gresham, Chase Gresham, Kensley Gresham and Colton Gresham, all of Silver Creek; a grandson, Eastyn Bragg, Silver Creek; his mother, Carolyn Gresham, Rome; brother, Chris Gresham (Tabitha), Rome; nieces, Katie Gresham Casey (Preston), Rome, and Krista Gresham, Rome; great-nephew, Camden Potts, Rome; great-niece, Emersyn Dover, Rome; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rayford Davenport and the Rev. Mike Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
