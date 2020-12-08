Mr. Joseph Benjamin Greene, Jr., age 92, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mr. Greene was born in Lindale, Georgia on March 23, 1928, son of the late Joseph Benjamin Greene, Sr. and the late Mattie Howard Greene. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Sammie Johnson, Otis Greene, Georgia Ragland, and Jessie Leming. He was a 1945 graduate of Cave Spring High School. After graduating high school, Mr. Greene went to work at Lindale Manufacturing where he worked for 10 years, he then went to work at Georgia Kraft where he worked for 36 years until his retirement. Mr. Greene was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church, Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM, the Royal Arch Masons, the Yaarab Shrine Club, and was a charter member of the Kraftsmen Club. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Betty Joyce Sewell Greene; two daughters, Joanna Greene, Atlanta, and Lisa Brewer (Mark), Rome; a son, Joe Greene, III (Stephanie), Canton; seven grandchildren, Krista Dillard (Brad), Anna Routt (Alex), Joseph Benjamin Greene, IV, Tyler Greene, Ryan Brewer (Karen), Reid Brewer (Sara), and Ashley Wolfe (Josh); seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Les Connell and the Rev. Brad Dillard officiating. The Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM will present masonic rites. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.