Mr. Vernon Eugene Green, Sr., age 88, of Cave Spring, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Green was born in Lindale, Georgia on March 25, 1933, son of the late Walter Green and the late Emma Mozelle Branton Green. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Watson Green, on August 31, 2015, and by a brother, Harold Green. Mr. Green was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he worked at General Electric in Rome. Mr. Green was a longtime member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Lindale. Survivors include two sons, Vernon Green, Jr., Lindale, and Brian Green (Tammy), Rockmart; six grandchildren, Kristy Coogler, Melody Byrd, Brad Green, Timothy Tucker, Emily Ball, and Johnathan Tucker; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Green and Darold Green; nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:30pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Mark Purser will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 11am until 12:45pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
