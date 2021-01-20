Mrs. Michelle Lynn Kelley Green, age 45, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Green was born in Fairfield County, Ohio on September 1, 1975, daughter of Brenda Kelley Dennison and John Michael Dennison. She was of the Christian faith. She worked as a caregiver for Big Springs Assisted Living in Cedartown. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Morris, on December 24, 2019. Survivors include her husband, Jason Green, to whom she was married on October 27, 2009; four children, Nicole Sullins (Tyler), Rome, Aspen Nicole Schott (Tyler), Phenix, AZ; Jake Morris (Meme), Rome, and Kenzie Green, Rome; her mother, Brenda Dennison, Rome; her father, John Michael Dennison, Rome; a brother, Jeremy Michael Dennison (Crystal), Rome; two grandchildren, Taylor Sullins and Blake Schott; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev, George Nix and the Rev. Will Hassan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Jason Green, Tyler Sullins, Jake Morris, Jeremy Dennison, Paul Trevino, and Gavin Dennison. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
