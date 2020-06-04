Mrs. Lois Gore Green, age 88, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in her home. Mrs. Green was born in Ider, Alabama on December 12, 1931, daughter of the late Jeff & Emily Veal who raised her in the Baptist faith. For many years she enjoyed life with her late husband, Felton Green. She cared for her community, acting as a second mother to many and caring deeply for her patients at Redmond Park Hospital, where she worked as a nurse until her retirement. Just as she loved caring for people she also loved caring for animals, including her beloved dog Coco, who was always by her side. Her memory lives on through her family members, son, Jerry Gore, Lindale, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy & Alan Blalock, West Palm Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Anna Gore and Ashley (Blalock) Bustamante; and sister Linda Gamble. A private service will be held and interment will be in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mrs. Green will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 10 until 10:45am. Social distancing measures will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
