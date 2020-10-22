Mr. James Stephen Green, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Green was born in Rome, Georgia on August 11, 1950, son of the late James Clarence Green and the late Opal Tyree Green Wooten. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Brady D. Green. Prior to retirement, Mr. Green worked for a number of years for Southern Bell. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Steve loved hiking and traveling and had hiked parts of the Appalachian Trail. Survivors include two sisters, Lynell McClure (Bruce), Cartersville, and Jane Carroll (Johnny), Lindale; a sister-in-law, Trudy Green, Powder Springs; several nieces, nephews. Private graveside service will be held at Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Johnny Carroll officiating. Pallbearers will be Corey Green, Jamey Green, David Carroll, Jamison Fowler, Bruce McClure and Bart Hicks. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
