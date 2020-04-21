James Robert "Bob" Green, II, age 61, of Rome, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Green was born in Rome, Georgia on February 19, 1959, son of the late James Robert Green and the late Flonnie Cantrell Green. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Terrell Green. Mr. Green was a member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked as a lineman for Georgia Power. Survivors include his wife, Lynda Carroll Edwards; four children, Emily Green, Camron Edwards, Daniel Barfield and Matthew Edwards, all of Rome; four grandchildren, Zaryn, Hadley, Landon and Ryleigh; a sister, Dr. Carol Weatherford and her husband, Dr. David Weatherford, Seneca, SC; niece, Kayce Weatherford; nephew, Dave Weatherford. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, graveside services will be private at East View Cemetery with Pastor Chris Hayes officiating. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Dave Weatherford, Rhett Whitehead, Ray Marshall, Matthew Edwards, Daniel Barfield, Camron Edwards and Aaron "A. L." Spears will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sherwood Forest Baptist Church, 1 Goodman Road, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Green II James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.