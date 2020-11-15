Mr. Charles L. Green, age 83, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Charles was born in Rome, GA on February 9, 1937, the son of the late Scott Green and the late Gladys Bain Green. Charles was a building contractor for many years and when he had finished the work he had contracted, that customer was his friend. Charles was an avid pilot and had his Private Pilot, Instrument Pilot, CFI, and CFII licenses. He served on the Airport Commission and was a member of Armuchee Baptist Church. Mr. Green served his country in the United States Army Reserve. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Green, Harold Green, and Bobby Green, by his sister, Katherine Green Pierce, and by his half-brothers, Jim Green, John Green, Leonard Green and Marshall Green. He is survived by his wife, June Holsomback Green of Armuchee; his children, Mark Todd Green of Kennesaw, GA, William Barry Green of Rome, Allison Maide Green Rowland of Rome, and Adriane Noelle Robinson (Mike) of Minnesota; his step children, David Mark Rutland of Rome and Lori Allison Rutland-Horton of Rome; his brother, Wayne Green of Rome; 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ellis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Armuchee Baptist Church, 6648 Big Texas Valley Road, Rome, GA 30165, in Charles' memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
