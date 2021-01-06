Charles Wendell "Chuck" Green, age 73, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, after a 3-year battle with leukemia. Chuck was born in Rome on February 19, 1947, son of the late James Henry Green and Edith Elvia Norris Green. He was a graduate of Model High School and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War from 1967 thru 1972, where he receive several commendations. Chuck received his Master of Business Administration degree from Valdosta State University. He was a cost analyst for Lockheed Martin Corporation prior to retirement. Chuck was a jokester and history buff who loved gardening and working with flowers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Clayton Lee Green. Chuck is survived by his wife, Judy Winkle Green, whom he married May 10, 2003; three daughters, Valerie (Tony) Way, Sara Maxine Duncan, and Karen (Tony L.) Whitfield; son Wesley Z. Duncan; five grandchildren, Wesley K. (Amanda) Duncan, Riley (Tammy) Way, Heather (Brandon) Johnson, Mikayla Whitfield and Tony "TJ" Whitfield; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan, Keith and Allie Duncan, Grace and Maverick Way, Shyla and Makenna Turner and Ellie Johnson; a special sister-in-law, Bambi Johnson; a special niece, Jayla Rich; brother, David Green; two sisters, Elaine English and Janice Owen. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Jackson and Garnett Andrews officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with military honors. Chuck's family will receive friends ay Salmon Funeral Home Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Social distancing will be followed and although masks are not required, they are suggested. Pallbearers are asked to meet at Salmon Funeral Home on Saturday by 12:00 p.m. and include Wesley Z. Duncan, Riley Way, Tony "TJ" Whitfield, Eric Faulkinberry, Greg Simmons and Mark McDaniels. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Wendell "Chuck" Green.
Service information
Jan 8
Visitation
Friday, January 8, 2021
6:00AM-8:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Jan 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 9, 2021
1:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Jan 9
Interment
Saturday, January 9, 2021
2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
