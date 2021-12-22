Gray, William Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Gray, Curtis William Curtis Gray, 80, of Rome, GA died December 22, 2021. Services Pending. Arrangements by GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME. To plant a tree in memory of William Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road GOP challengers take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists