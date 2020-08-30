Katherine Jean Lane Gray, age 89, of Rome passed Tuesday August 25th, 2020 at her residence. Jean was born on January 7th, 1931 to the late John and Maud Lane. Jean was a long time member of North Broad Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and wife. She was proceeded in death by her siblings: John Lane, Radford Lane, Robert Lane, Martha Helton, Florence Braden, and Marjorie Trammell. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Henley Gray; her children, Steve (Genita) Gray, Pam (Buddy) Digsby, and Cheryl Gray; grandchildren, Jeremy Digsby, Eric (Benjamin Yao) Digsby, Kyle Digsby, and Brandon Gray; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside and interment services will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings Sr's Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Jean Gray.
