Mrs. Linda Diane Graves, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence. Linda was born in Floyd County, GA on April 29, 1956, the daughter of the late Ernest Dunagan and the late Mary Smith Dunagan. She worked for 25 years at Rome Dye Casting. She was a good wife, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of almost 31 years, David R. Graves, Sr.; her children, Angela Vicente (Cesar), Jody Wells, Joel Wells, and David R. Graves, Jr.; her grandchildren, Brittany Pope (Steven), Courtney Pope (Sam), Taylor Wells, Skyler Wells, Ansley Wells and Gregory Wells; her great grandchildren, Saif, Kamdyn, Salimah, Nash, Zamir and Zoey; her brother, Lance Dunagan (Amanda); her niece, Rebecca Dunagan; her nephew, Zach Dunagan; her friend, Martha Pierce. In keeping with Linda's wishes, she will be cremated. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
