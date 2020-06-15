Carol Nichols Graves, a retired Heyman Hospice social worker at Floyd Medical and resident of Rockmart, passed away at the age of 75 on the morning of June 15th, 2020 after an extended illness. Carol is survived by her husband, Benjamin Locke Graves; her daughters, Leigh Graves Rolan and her husband, Tim Rolan, and Rebecca Graves Robinson; grandchildren, Caitlin Robinson, Andrew Rolan, and Ansley Rolan; brother, Mike Nichols and his wife, Lynne Nichols; sister, Nancy Nichols Arrington; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sproull and Helen Smith Nichols, and brother, John Nichols. Carol was born on January 18, 1945, in Rome, GA. She was the oldest child of 4. She was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Jacksonville State University and also studied at Shorter University. A funeral service will be held at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Maple Road on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 4pm with the Rev. Brian Dempsey officiating. Social distancing measures will be observed. Interment will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Mrs. Graves will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 2:45pm until 3:45pm with social distancing being observed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
