Rome resident Richard Ansley Grant passed away on August 18th, just one week after his 74th birthday. He was the fourth child of James Russell Grant and E. Ruth Ansley Grant who had a family of three daughters and two sons. In 1983 Richard married his soulmate Catherine (Cathy) MacElhannon. They were married for over 36 years when she preceded him in death on December 18, 2019. Richard was born on August 11, 1946 in Sanford, Florida. He grew up in nearby Longwood, Florida and graduated from Lyman High School where he played baseball, football and basketball until a neck injury ended his contact sports competition. He was also active in drama clubs and in Orlando Theater. He won several awards for cattle raising in 4H Club and was known as an excellent horseman on his family's Arrow G ranch. Early in his career, Richard moved to New York where he worked as a precision tile professional in the construction of mansions on Long Island's north shore and the Hamptons. He moved to Rome, GA in 1977. He owned and ran Cherokee Supply Company in downtown Rome until its sale in 2008. Subsequently he owned and ran Grant's Electrical Service. Richard was a long-time Mason and a member of Oostanaaula Lodge number 113 in Rome. He was also a member of Yaarab Shiners, in Atlanta. Additional civic activities included being an active and enthusiastic member of the Exchange Club, where he was a frequent fixture at the annual fair fundraiser. Richard had a curious mind and among his many interests was his collection of Native American artifacts. In the past few years Richard and Cathy enjoyed traveling. Their trips included Germany to visit a former exchange student and Italy for a surprise birthday celebration. He and Cathy made treks to Canada and Mexico, where he bought property in the province of Quintana Roo. Last year they had an extensive visit to Yellowstone and several National Parks in the western states including three weeks in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Richard is survived by four sons: Richard Ansley Grant II of Tacoma, WA; Jasonn Shane Weber (Laurel) of Brookfield, WI; Adam MacElhannon Grant (Erica) Rome, GA and Andrew Lanoff Grant, Rome, GA. Surviving siblings are Shirley DePree, Indianapolis, IN; Sibyl Coombs (James) Palm Coast, FL; Frederick Grant (Tara), Palos Verdes Estates, CA and Patsy Powell (Roger), Rome, GA. Three surviving granddaughters: Malena Elisabeth Weber, Linnea Amelie Weber and Hannah Kate Grant. Additionally Richard had seven nephews and five nieces. Along with his caring and generous spirit, Richard will be remembered for his bright, optimistic and humorous outlook on life. Final services have not been scheduled. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.