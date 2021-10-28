Ms. Brandy Nicole Graham, age 46, of Silver Creek, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Brandy was born in Rome, Georgia on March 30, 1975, daughter of Johnny Millhollan and Kathleen Welch Millhollan. She was a member of Word and Way Baptist Church. Prior to becoming disabled, Brandy worked as an Activities Coordinator and Certified Nurse's Assistant at local nursing homes. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Mark Millhollan, by a grandmother, Thelma Welch, and by an uncle, Dennis Gary Welch. Survivors include two sons, Jarred Kyle Graham and Coby Blake Graham; her parents, Johnny and Kathy Millhollan; a brother, Steve Millhollan (Tanya); her former husband and father of her children, Hershel Kyle "Shey" Graham; two special nephews, Justin Millhollan and Hunter Millhollan; numerous other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Kyle Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Jimmy Womack, Chuck Jackson, Jonathon Graham, Nicholas Graham, Grant Jackson, Griffin Jackson, and Caleb Jackson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
